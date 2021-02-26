Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.08. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. 2,821,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,817,555. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

