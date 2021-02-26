Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report sales of $18.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.23 million. Omeros reported sales of $33.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $81.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.21 million, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $106.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.
Several research firms have commented on OMER. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OMER opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
