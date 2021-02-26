Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report sales of $18.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.23 million. Omeros reported sales of $33.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $81.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.21 million, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $106.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Several research firms have commented on OMER. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

