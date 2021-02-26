Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $67.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $67.80 million. QCR reported sales of $52.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QCR by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $670.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

