Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $754.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $754.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.34 million and the lowest is $723.82 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $745.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.