Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce sales of $157.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $106.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $628.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.00 million to $630.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $653.30 million, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $655.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

AOSL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.06 million, a P/E ratio of 563.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,668. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

