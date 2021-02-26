Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $163.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.20 million and the highest is $163.60 million. Amarin reported sales of $143.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $610.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $610.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $672.60 million, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $823.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

In other news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amarin by 2,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 158,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

AMRN opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -138.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

