Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post sales of $52.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.36 million to $52.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $48.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $234.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.65 million to $234.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $266.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 58,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

