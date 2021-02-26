Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $235.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.90 million to $242.10 million. Cognex posted sales of $167.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $939.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.43 million to $959.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,571,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

