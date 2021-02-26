Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 million to $13.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $195.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day moving average of $195.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

In related news, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $260,469.20. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

