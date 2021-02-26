Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Noodles & Company posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 437,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $418.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock worth $7,520,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the third quarter worth $5,294,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 12.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

