Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post sales of $5.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $245.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

In related news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 851,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,982. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.