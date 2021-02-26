Zacks: Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post sales of $23.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.81 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $26.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $96.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.91 million to $97.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $98.25 million to $100.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Several research firms have commented on CTT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CTT opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 217,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 191,210 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

