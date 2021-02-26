Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $165,751.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 55,867 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 205,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,584. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

