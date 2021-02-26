Zacks: Brokerages Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.83 Million

Brokerages expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce $621.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.90 million. Griffon reported sales of $566.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFF opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $27.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

