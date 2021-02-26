Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $217.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.45 million and the lowest is $216.70 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $229.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $830.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.44 million to $834.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $851.22 million, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $855.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,510 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after acquiring an additional 225,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NetScout Systems by 74.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 471,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 91.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 143,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.