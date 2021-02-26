Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Nokia also posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 2,327.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

