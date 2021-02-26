Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David G. Antolik purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 292.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

STBA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 140,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,556. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $35.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

