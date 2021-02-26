Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report sales of $268.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.00 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $254.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $997.11 million, with estimates ranging from $978.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $41.54 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $932.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

