Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report sales of $735.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.96 million and the highest is $743.91 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. New Street Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.58 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

