Zacks: Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.64. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $32.73. 9,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,485. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $367,410. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WesBanco by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.