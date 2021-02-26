Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Shares of Zaim Credit Systems Plc (LON:ZAIM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.07 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 4.31 ($0.06). Zaim Credit Systems shares last traded at GBX 4.31 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,844 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.85. The company has a market cap of £18.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.23.

In related news, insider Simon Retter purchased 1,300,000 shares of Zaim Credit Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

