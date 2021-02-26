ZB Token (ZB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.07 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $181.18 million and $25.07 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00706563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00033665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003733 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

