ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.28

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $25,280.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00254122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00099214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00056639 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,127,361 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

