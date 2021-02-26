Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Sells $7,646,550.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total value of $7,646,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,702,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $499.43. 531,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,085. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

