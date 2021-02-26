Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0513 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1,252.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Token Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

