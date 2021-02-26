Zenswap Network Token Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $12,008.08 and $154.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.00699576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00034104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003670 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

