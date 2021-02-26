Zero Utility Token Trading Up 4.1% This Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and $6,970.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1,256.02 or 0.02648501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.31 or 0.00479306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00069510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00081354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00075487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.06 or 0.00470347 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

