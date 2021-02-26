Zero (ZER) Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $94,809.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00256706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00100908 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00056197 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,697,772 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

