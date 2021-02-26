ZeroSwap Trading Down 46.9% This Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $16.03 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.23 or 0.00477869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00067777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00081075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00056051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00075632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.39 or 0.00471729 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.