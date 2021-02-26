Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Trimmed by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.87. The company had a trading volume of 153,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,662. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $2,344,120.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,616 shares of company stock worth $37,949,399. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

