ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given a $5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been given a $5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ZIOP stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 187,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 789,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 153.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 757,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

