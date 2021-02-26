ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Up 14.6%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s stock price rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 6,647,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,211,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $58,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

