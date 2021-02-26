ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Shares Down 1.8%

ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) was down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29.

About ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ZipLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZipLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.