ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Trading Down 20.3%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares fell 20.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.38. 2,720,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 622,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIXI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $420.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

