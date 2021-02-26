Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Zoetis worth $726,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

