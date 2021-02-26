ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $170,800.84 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $2,569,503.36.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,241 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $726,708.15.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,242,600.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 23,687 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,023,515.27.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

