Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $5.13. 727,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 454,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zovio in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Zovio in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zovio in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

