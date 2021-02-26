Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $250.00 at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.99 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

