$0.01 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. TransAlta reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAlta.

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 286,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,982. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

