-$0.04 EPS Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In related news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 5.33.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.