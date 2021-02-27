$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Kamada stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

