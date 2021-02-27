$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 3,385,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,500 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,349,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

