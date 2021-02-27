$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,052,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478,234. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

