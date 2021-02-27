-$0.07 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLNO opened at $2.41 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.71.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

