-$0.07 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
Shares of SLNO opened at $2.41 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.71.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.