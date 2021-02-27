-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerus’ earnings. Cerus reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerus will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerus.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.14 on Friday. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $330,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $421,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $326,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,239.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after buying an additional 8,241,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerus by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

