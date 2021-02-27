$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Cloudera reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,379.52. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock worth $13,154,449 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,990,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudera by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 1,054,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CLDR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,574. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

