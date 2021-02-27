-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Compugen’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,476. Compugen has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $638.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 15.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

