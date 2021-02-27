-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.04). IRIDEX also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IRIDEX.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $81.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

