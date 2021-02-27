$0.11 EPS Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,475. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.68.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

