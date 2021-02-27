$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OESX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 483,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,050. The company has a market capitalization of $258.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

